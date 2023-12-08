Samsung and Vivo are expected to secure 18 and 17 per cent of the India market, respectively.

Samsung’s quarterly shipments have been outperforming Xiaomi’s for four consecutive quarters, according to Counterpoint Research data.

Samsung had led the market for six years until the last quarter of 2017, when it was overtaken by Xiaomi. Chinese brands, known for their budget handsets, have dominated the market for years, but recent geopolitical tensions are putting them on more shaky footing.

The Indian government has also hit big Chinese brands with raids and tax penalties amid intensified scrutiny of business from its northern neighbour.

In April this year, an Indian High Court rejected a plea from Xiaomi to return funds worth more than US$676 million , which were seized in April 2022 after India’s federal financial crimes agency alleged the company’s local unit made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. Xiaomi has denied the accusations and is set to continue the legal fight , the South China Morning Post reported in June.