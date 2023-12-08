Binance announced the withdrawal of a licence application in Abu Dhabi just over two weeks into the tenure of CEO Richard Teng, who faces the task of reshaping the company after its guilty pleas to US charges.

“When assessing our global licensing needs, we decided this application was not necessary,” a Binance spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. The company remains “committed” to working with regulators to provide services in the Middle East and beyond, the spokesperson added.

Teng has indicated that he plans to adopt a conventional corporate structure for the world’s largest crypto exchange, including naming a headquarters and board of directors, as well as providing greater financial transparency.

Binance on November 21 pleaded guilty to US anti-money-laundering and sanctions violations, incurring a US$4.3 billion fine as well as ongoing oversight from the authorities there. Founder Zhao Changpeng also pleaded guilty and stepped down as CEO, handing arguably the toughest job in crypto to Teng.