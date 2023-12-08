The new iteration of Huawei Technologies’ self-developed mobile operating system, HarmonyOS Next, will remove support for Android-based apps on all of the Chinese firm’s devices installed with the new platform. Photo: Shutterstock.

The success of Alipay, along with Tencent Holdings -owned rival WeChat Pay , in China has made the country a global model for the shift to digital payments, as cash has all but disappeared from many shops and street stalls in recent years.

The deal with Ant represents an acceleration of “HarmonyOS’ native app development” efforts in the country, said Richard Yu Chengdong , chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business group and chairman of its Intelligent Automotive Solution business unit, in a statement on Thursday.

Huawei is expected to launch a developer preview version of HarmonyOS Next in the first quarter of 2024. HarmonyOS Next will not support Android-based apps on all Huawei devices installed with the new operating system.

The deal with Ant also comes more than a week after Alibaba started development on a new version of DingTalk , its workplace collaboration app, that is compatible with Huawei’s HarmonyOS platform.