Huawei teases ‘disruptive’ products in 2024 after surprise launch of Mate 60 5G smartphone series
- The Chinese tech giant will release ‘leading, innovative and disruptive’ products next year, says executive Richard Yu Chengdong
- Huawei is expected to launch a developer preview version of HarmonyOS Next in the first quarter of 2024
Huawei Technologies’ consumer business head said the company would launch “disruptive” products next year that could “rewrite the history of the industry”, months after the US-sanctioned Chinese telecommunications giant surprised the world with the launch of its 5G-capable Mate 60 smartphone series.
These products would be “leading, innovative and disruptive”, Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group and chairman of its intelligent automotive solution business unit, said at the company’s annual fan club event on Saturday, according to Chinese media outlet Securities Times.
He did not elaborate on the nature of those products, the report said. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
A separate estimate by research firm Canalys put shipments of the Mate 60 series at 2.5 million units by November 7, with the premium Mate 60 Pro making up more than 60 per cent of the volume.
Huawei is expected to launch a developer preview version of HarmonyOS Next in the first quarter of 2024.