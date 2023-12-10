Huawei Technologies’ consumer business head said the company would launch “disruptive” products next year that could “rewrite the history of the industry”, months after the US-sanctioned Chinese telecommunications giant surprised the world with the launch of its 5G-capable Mate 60 smartphone series.

These products would be “leading, innovative and disruptive”, Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group and chairman of its intelligent automotive solution business unit, said at the company’s annual fan club event on Saturday, according to Chinese media outlet Securities Times.

He did not elaborate on the nature of those products, the report said. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.