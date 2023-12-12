China’s Huawei Technologies will start building its mobile phone network equipment factory in France next year, a source familiar with the matter said, pressing ahead with its first plant in Europe even as some European governments curb the use of the firm’s 5G gear.

The company outlined plans for the factory with an initial investment of 200 million euros (US$215.28 million) in 2020, but the roll-out was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the source said on Monday. They declined to be identified because they are not authorised to comment on this matter.

The source did not give a timeline for when the factory in Brumath, near Strasbourg, will be up and running. Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.