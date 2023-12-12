Tencent set to hit e-commerce sales milestone in 2023, closing in on short video rivals ByteDance, Kuaishou
- The Shenzhen-based tech giant is on track to sell 100 billion yuan worth of goods on WeChat Channels this year, according to LatePost
- Tencent aims to expand its live-streaming e-commerce-related headcount and widen product categories to take on rivals, the report says
This year, the social media giant is on track to achieve 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) – the total value of goods sold through its WeChat video and live-streaming channels – according to a report by LatePost on Monday.
While the e-commerce turnover on WeChat Channels is small compared with China’s two largest short video players Kuaishou and Douyin, Tencent is betting on the popularity of short videos on WeChat, an ubiquitous multipurpose app used by 1.34 billion people, to attract online shoppers.
Tencent plans to expand its live-streaming e-commerce-related headcount, widen its product categories and ask the WeChat Pay team to help build the transaction infrastructure needed to facilitate online payments, according to the LatePost report.
Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
The monetisation of WeChat Channels had become a main priority for Tencent this year, LatePost reported.
WeChat Channels has already become a key driver for Tencent’s advertising business, which posted a 20 per cent rise in revenue in the third quarter, the fastest growth among all business segments. During the second quarter, WeChat Channels raked in 3 billion yuan in advertising revenue.
Launched in 2020, Channels has been growing rapidly in the past year. Active users on the service reached 813 million in June last year, ahead of the 680 million on Douyin and 390 million on Kuaishou, according to estimates by QuestMobile, a Chinese data analytics firm.
Tencent’s intensifying efforts could pile pressure on Douyin and Kuaishou, which are also trying to monetise short videos and live streams through e-commerce.
Privately-owned ByteDance, which operates Douyin and its international version TikTok, generated US$29 billion in revenue in the second quarter, mostly from advertising, according to a report by The Information that cited anonymous sources.
In that same quarter, Hong Kong-listed Kuaishou reported roughly US$3.86 billion in revenue and US$37 billion in GMV.