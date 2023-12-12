For TikTok, which does not offer a subscription, revenue is driven primarily by TikTok Coins. Users purchase the coins to spend on virtual gifts sent to content creators. The app also relies on advertising and has been pushing into e-commerce, which could help the video service achieve greater growth next year, possibly reaching US$15 billion in revenue, data.ai predicted.

The Chinese version of TikTok is testing paid videos again, but some users push back

The company’s global e-commerce ambitions recently hit a speed bump in Southeast Asia when Indonesia banned online shopping on social media to protect the country’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The move forced the platform operator to halt sales on TikTok Shop in the country.

TikTok is now set to restart online shopping in the region’s largest economy, having invested US$1.5 billion in the e-commerce unit of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia to become the Indonesian firm’s largest shareholder.

ByteDance remains the world’s most valuable private company owing to the strong growth of TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin. The company’s revenue jumped 40 per cent year on year to US$29 billion in the second quarter, just US$3 billion less than Facebook owner Meta Platforms in the same period, The Information reported in November.

However, ByteDance’s valuation is down 10 per cent from a year ago to US$268 billion, as the company’s path to a highly anticipated initial public offering remains unclear amid heightened regulatory scrutiny in the US.

The company is also trimming non-essential business lines, with a major retreat from video gaming amid a stagnating domestic market.