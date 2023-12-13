Apple is adding a feature to iPhones to prevent thieves from gaining access to critical device data in the event that they know a user’s passcode.

On Tuesday, the company released the first beta-test version of iOS 17.3, which includes a new Stolen Device Protection feature.

The enhancement will require Face ID or Touch ID – with no option to use a passcode – when accessing stored passwords, changing Apple ID settings, looking at payment information and disabling Find My iPhone.

In some cases, thieves have been able to access personal data on iPhones, steal money and upend a person’s digital life by knowing the device passcode. For instance, a thief could watch users input their passcode into their iPhone in a public place before stealing the device.

By requiring Face ID or Touch ID for accessing critical parts of the iPhone, a thief would not be able to cause as much damage. In particular, it would be harder to wipe the device and resell it. Apple did not say when the new feature will roll out to all customers, but the company is planning to release iOS 17.3 publicly early next year.