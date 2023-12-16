The word, written simply as a in pinyin, was used as an interrogative clause 13.2 million times on the platform this year, flooding viewers’ screens in Bilibili’s famed “bullet comments”, which whisk by in horizontal streams atop videos as people watch.

Coupled with different punctuation, “ah” is often used in Chinese to express feelings of excitement, surprise or disbelief. When posed as a question, it translates roughly as, “Huh?”

Young users – the prime demographic for Bilibili – often use it in response to videos showing people with unique skills or major scientific and technological breakthroughs, the company said.

Bullet comments originated in Japan but became popular in China after Bilibili adopted the style. Other domestic video platforms eventually followed suit, including Baidu ’s iQiyi and Tencent Video

The topics of the hottest videos where the term appeared spanned a wide range of areas such as cutting-edge technology, video games and traditional Chinese culture.

When China’s state-owned nuclear power corporation announced in August that it had passed a milestone in its quest to create an “artificial sun” , powered by nuclear fusion, comments on a related video published to China Central Television’s military channel on Bilibili were filled with the term. The two-minute long video has nearly 1 million views and 70,000 likes.

In March, when video game reviewer IGN published a gameplay trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – the latest title in the hit franchise from Kyoto-based console maker Nintendo – Chinese fans again flooded screens with “ah?” to express their surprised excitement.

“Ah?”, Bilibili’s “bullet comment of the year”, displayed in a museum in China. Photo: Handout

Bilibili, which found early growth as an anime streaming site after its founding in 2009, has evolved into one of China’s largest video platforms by targeting Millennials and Gen Z users.

The platform saw daily active users grow 14 per cent in the third quarter to 102.8 million, according to its latest financial report. It has yet to turn a profit since going public on the Nasdaq in 2018, and this year has focused on cost-saving measures.

Its popularity with younger users has made Bilibili a trendsetter in internet vernacular. It started publicising the most popular bullet comments of the year in 2017.

The top comment last year was youya, meaning “elegant” or “graceful”, which is used as a compliment during impressive moments in videos.

In 2021, the word of the year was pofangle, which is used to express the feeling of being left emotionally vulnerable, similar to the term “I’m shook” in English.