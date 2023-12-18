Lei Jun, founder of Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi, said he was ready to bring the company’s first electric vehicle to the market, having spent over 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) developing a prototype with a team of 3,400 engineers.

In an interview with China’s state broadcaster aired on Sunday, the entrepreneur said he was inspired by Apple founder Steve Jobs. Lei also said he was confident that the debut vehicles, which cost 10 times the industry average to develop, would be competitive in a crowded market that includes Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Lei said he was concerned about potentially lukewarm reception to Xiaomi’s new cars, but he also worried that if demand proved to be high, the company’s production capacity may be insufficient, leaving some buyers with wait times of one or two years.