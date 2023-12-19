The fish and fresh mussels, locally sourced from eastern Zhejiang province, are the two main products currently offered by 1.8 Meters in the domestic market.

Dozens of orders had been placed for those two seafood products on Tmall as of Tuesday noon, which could be viewed by some as a lukewarm performance on the platform. Taobao and Tmall have more than 800 million monthly active users as of November. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Dozens of orders had been placed for frozen yellow croaker fish and fresh mussels offered by 1.8 Meters Marine Technology, a Jack Ma-backed start-up, on the Tmall shopping platform as of noon on December 19, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

The online marketing drive by 1.8 Meters marks another step in Ma’s efforts to branch out into agriculture and sustainable food production, following his extensive travels to do research into these sectors as part of his post-retirement focus.

The firm’s controlling shareholder is Hong Kong-based 1.8 Meters Technology Holding , which has a 71 per cent stake, according to information on Qichacha, a Chinese corporate information website. Hangzhou Dajingtou No 22 Arts and Culture Co, one of the ventures created by billionaire Ma in 2019 for investment deals in China, previously held a 10 per cent stake in the start-up.

Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma, left, speaks with experts at Wageningen University & Research, an academic institution focused on life sciences and agriculture in the Netherlands, during his visit in 2022 to learn about advances in sustainable food production. Photo: Handout

In June this year, Ma conducted his first class as a visiting professor in a seminar jointly organised by Tokyo College and the University of Tokyo’s Global Leadership Programme. Ma has assumed professorships in various schools outside mainland China. He has accepted a three-year term as honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong.

While he no longer holds any corporate roles at Alibaba, Ma still has a significant influence over China’s largest e-commerce company.