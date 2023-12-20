Damo expects to recruit 30 postdoctoral candidates for the new unit in 2024, as part of a plan to train more than 100 such researchers in the next three years, according to You Haiyan, chief talent officer at the academy.

It is affiliated with Damo’s Hupan Lab, also known as the Zhejiang Province Lab of Data Science and Application, that promotes the real-world use of innovations from areas including computer vision, natural language understanding and so-called decision intelligence.

The first batch of recruits in the new research unit are doing work on the use of AI LLMs – the technology used to train ChatGPT and similar services – in oncotherapy, as well as in multimodal data generation and advanced video-compression technologies, according to Damo’s statement.

To attract more recruits, the academy is offering more frontier research topics for candidates to work on, a vast computing infrastructure, coaching from science fellows and resources to help adopt scientific discoveries into practical applications.

Alibaba founded Damo in late 2017 as a global research institute for scientific innovation and its application in solving real-world problems. Through Damo, Alibaba is bankrolling various frontier research work, with the aim to integrate and speed up knowledge exchange between science and industry.

Apart from facilities in Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, Damo also has operations in Singapore as well as in Seattle, Sunnyvale and New York in the United States.

Damo has also established deep ties with various academic institutions around the world. The institute has partnered with more than 100 universities across 20 countries.