Alibaba Group Holding is pushing millennials, typically defined as those born in the early 1980s to mid-1990s, to take key roles in the country’s largest online market, as the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant repositions itself to fend off fierce competition from rivals such as PDD Holdings.

The company’s Taobao and Tmall Group has promoted six young executives to lead key departments in a sweeping reshuffle after Eddie Wu Yongming replaced Trudy Dai Shan as the CEO of the unit, according to an internal letter seen by the Post about the appointments made on Friday. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

The promotions come as Alibaba’s bread-and-butter e-commerce business, which contributes to the bulk of its earnings, is in critical need of a revamp to win back young consumers from more budget-focused platforms.

Wu Jia, 38, was appointed to take charge of improving user experience at Taobao and Tmall thanks to his track record running Quark, transforming it from an obscure app into a popular search and online storage tool for young Chinese netizens. The business turned out to be so promising that Eddie Wu named Quark as one of the company’s four “strategic innovation businesses”.