Reports that US video gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment has struck a new deal with NetEase to bring its flagship title World of Warcraft back to China sparked online speculation that the two companies may have reached a detente after the American firm suspended services in the market in January

Blizzard has sought to work with other Chinese publishers to bring its best-known game back to the country, but ultimately renewed its partnership with NetEase, Chinese technology media outlet 36Kr reported on Monday. Blizzard initially picked NetEase to run World of Warcraft in China in 2009 until the deal collapsed earlier this year.

Once the new deal is signed, it will take at least half a year for the game to return, as the companies must rebuild the operations team and test servers, according to the report.