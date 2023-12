Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry , Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer and makes about 70 per cent of all iPhones, with the bulk assembled at its main production site in Zhengzhou , capital of central Henan province.

The acquisition is expected to give Luxshare, which is also known as Luxshare-ICT, a better chance at competing with Foxconn Technology Group , Apple’s primary contract manufacturing partner.

Luxshare is set to buy a 62.5 per cent stake in Pegatron Corp ’s unit in Kunshan, China’s most affluent county in eastern Jiangsu province, for about 2.1 billion yuan (US$300 million), according to an exchange filing by the Taiwanese firm on Thursday. Taipei-based Pegatron currently assembles iPhones at its Kunshan campus and another site in Shanghai.

Shares of Luxshare rose more than 4.5 per cent in early Friday trading in Shenzhen , while Pegatron shares fell as much as 4.4 per cent in Taipei. Hon Hai shares were little changed.

Apple has been cultivating Chinese suppliers, including Luxshare, to help boost its standing in Beijing.

Luxshare’s prominence within the Apple supply chain has risen swiftly in recent years. It now makes a range of products for the US customer, including iPhones, iPod, Apple Watch and mixed-reality headset Vision Pro

In October, Cook visited a Luxshare plant and praised the Chinese company’s commitment to help Apple reduce carbon emissions.