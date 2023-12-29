Luxshare did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Shares of Luxshare rose more than 4.5 per cent in early Friday trading in Shenzhen , while Pegatron shares fell as much as 4.4 per cent in Taipei. Hon Hai shares were little changed.

Apple has been cultivating Chinese suppliers, including Luxshare, to help boost its standing in Beijing.

Luxshare’s prominence within the Apple supply chain has risen swiftly in recent years. It now makes a range of products for the US customer, including iPhones, iPod, Apple Watch and mixed-reality headset Vision Pro

In October, Cook visited a Luxshare plant and praised the Chinese company’s commitment to help Apple reduce carbon emissions.