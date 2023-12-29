JD.com hailed the court’s ruling, as it asserted that monopolistic practices, such as “picking one from two”, have hampered market competition and hurt the rights of brands, merchants and consumers.

That tactic, in which online merchants are forced to choose only one platform as their exclusive distribution channel, had been a common practice for years in China’s e-commerce market until it triggered an antitrust investigation against Alibaba in December 2020.

01:26 China kicks off antitrust probes into Alibaba over alleged monopolistic practices China kicks off antitrust probes into Alibaba over alleged monopolistic practices

Alibaba said it was informed of the judgment and respects the court’s ruling, according to a company spokeswoman on Friday.

The conclusion of that lawsuit comes amid the escalating rivalry between JD.com and Alibaba in the domestic e-commerce market, where the two firms are also trying to fend off younger challengers such as budget online retailer Pinduoduo , operated by PDD Holdings, and live-streaming shopping platform Douyin , owned by TikTok parent ByteDance

The months-long inquiry by antitrust watchdog the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Alibaba’s practices concluded in April 2021, when the company was slapped with a record 18.2 billion yuan fine and ordered to correct its misconduct.

At the time, the SAMR said Alibaba had “abused its dominant market position in China’s online retail platform service market since 2015” by forcing online merchants to exclusively open stores and take part in promotions on its domestic shopping platforms.

Earlier this week, both JD.com and Alibaba’s Taobao platform rolled out a “refund only” policy so consumers can keep the goods they had bought but later complained about – matching an option that Pinduoduo has had in place since 2021.