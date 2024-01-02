In the company’s earnings call in November, Li said Ernie Bot was handling tens of millions of queries daily three months into its public roll-out, while thousands of enterprises have adopted Baidu’s AI services. As of December 28, Ernie Bot already amassed more than 100 million users, according to Baidu.

Still, Baidu aims to discuss with Joyy the next steps after the termination of the YY Live share purchase agreement. Baidu’s Hong Kong-listed shares edged down 0.7 per cent to HK$115.3 (US$14.76) on Tuesday.

Joyy, however, “is seeking legal advice” and “will consider all options at its disposal”. The company claims that the deal, which was entered into in November 2020, was “substantially completed” in February 2021, with certain matters to be completed in future.

The market cap of Nasdaq-listed Joyy has shrunk by a third over the past three years. The firm’s shares closed at US$39.7 on December 29, which was lower than its November 2020 level of around US$60.

On microblogging service Weibo , Beijing-based angel investor Timothy Guo Tao said in a post that “fierce competition and tougher regulation on live streaming” services on the mainland could have also played a part in Baidu’s decision to bring the YY Live deal to an end.

Even though YY Live is a pioneer of China’s live-streaming sector, it has been overtaken by younger market players like ByteDance -owned Douyin and Kuaishou Technology , which are China’s top two short video platforms that also provide live- streaming features.

Joyy’s YY Live had also been the target of criticism from US hedge fund Muddy Waters, which labelled Joyy “a multibillion-dollar fraud” in a report just days after Baidu entered the deal to buy YY Live. The American short seller claimed that up to 90 per cent of YY Live’s live-streaming revenue was fraudulent. Joyy refuted the report, asserting that it “contained numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions”.

With Baidu’s deal cancelled, YY Live must now “rethink its competition strategy”, said Chen Yuxin, analyst at LeadLeo Research Institute.

YY Live, according to Chen, has become a laggard in the live-streaming industry, where it has neither expanded into e-commerce nor transformed into a strong social media platform in China.