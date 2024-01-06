Apple’s reign as world’s most valuable stock by market value in jeopardy from bumpy 2024 start
- Shares of Apple fell 0.4 per cent on Friday after a report that the US Justice Department is closer to filing an antitrust case against the company
- The tech giant has seen about US$177 billion in market value erased so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
Shares of the technology giant fell 0.4 per cent on Friday to close at about US$181 after The New York Times reported that the US Justice Department is closer to filing an antitrust case against the company.
The decline notched the fifth consecutive negative day for Apple, its longest losing streak since October.
The Cupertino, California-based company has been the world’s most valuable publicly-listed company since July 2022, but has seen about US$177 billion in market value erased so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
While the stock has suffered bigger percentage declines in the first week of January, the losses are the biggest market value destruction at the start of any year on record.
Apple leads US$383 billion tech rout in reversal from group’s 2023 rally
“Investors realise how rare it is to have two people go negative,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management. “I’ve been covering this company for a long time and I’ve never seen two downgrades before an earnings report.”
Apple is also likely under pressure as investors rotate their portfolios at the start of the year.
“Everybody’s selling their winners and buying losers,” said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. “There’s a big rebalance going on.”
The losses have pushed Apple’s market value down to about US$2.8 trillion, nearing Microsoft’s US$2.7 trillion. Shares of Microsoft fell less than 0.1 per cent Friday to close at about US$368.