Revenue for the company’s December quarter fell 5.4 per cent year on year to NT$1.85 trillion (US$60 billion), but was up by 20 per cent from the previous quarter. Total 2023 revenue was US$198.9 billion, down 7 per cent from 2022.

The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer also indicated that the year’s first quarter is typically an off-peak season for the industry.

The company’s dim first-quarter outlook reflects concerns raised by investors of major client Apple about sluggish iPhone sales, which prompted the US tech giant to be hit by two ratings downgrades this week.

“The iPhone 15 has been lacklustre and we believe iPhone 16 should be the same,” Barclays analyst Tim Long said in a client note , which pointed to weakness in China and subdued demand in developed markets.

Shares of the technology giant fell 0.4 per cent on Friday to close at about US$181 after The New York Times reported that the US Justice Department is closer to filing an antitrust case against the company.

Apple, which has been the world’s most valuable publicly-listed company since July 2022, has seen about US$177 billion in market value erased so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Apple continues to lead the global premium smartphone market , where handsets are priced from US$600, Huawei has gained ground in this segment on the back of its new Mate 60 series.

Still, Foxconn has stepped up efforts to diversify its manufacturing supply chain for Apple and other clients amid the weak post-pandemic economic recovery in mainland China and rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn won approval to invest at least US$1 billion more in a plant it is building in India that will make Apple products, on top of the US$1.6 billion it earlier pledged, according to a report by Bloomberg last month.

On the mainland, Foxconn continues to invest in central Henan province, where it employs 200,000 workers in the firm’s Zhengzhou manufacturing complex.