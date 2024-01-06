Apple supplier Foxconn sees revenue decline in first quarter of 2024 amid weak global consumer electronics demand, sluggish iPhone sales
- Foxconn did not provide an estimate of the quarterly drop, but said the year’s first three months represent an off-peak season for the industry
- The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer reported total 2023 revenue was down 7 per cent year on year to US$198.9 billion
The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer also indicated that the year’s first quarter is typically an off-peak season for the industry.
Revenue for the company’s December quarter fell 5.4 per cent year on year to NT$1.85 trillion (US$60 billion), but was up by 20 per cent from the previous quarter. Total 2023 revenue was US$198.9 billion, down 7 per cent from 2022.
Shares of the technology giant fell 0.4 per cent on Friday to close at about US$181 after The New York Times reported that the US Justice Department is closer to filing an antitrust case against the company.
Apple, which has been the world’s most valuable publicly-listed company since July 2022, has seen about US$177 billion in market value erased so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
On the mainland, Foxconn continues to invest in central Henan province, where it employs 200,000 workers in the firm’s Zhengzhou manufacturing complex.