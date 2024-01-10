Seven years after EHang debuted its first passenger drone, Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng entered the market with its own “flying car”, with the goal of delivering the first batch by the fourth quarter of 2025, whether regulations are ready or not.

The company’s subsidiary AeroHT presented two types of flying cars at CES 2024 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Its modular Land Aircraft Carrier will start taking pre-orders in the fourth quarter this year, with deliveries to start a year later. The sportier AeroHT eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) car made its international debut at the show, having previously conducted flying tests in China.

There is no information on pricing or availability for the AeroHT, which has propellers that pop out of the back. It has been demoed for flying in China, but it did not take flight at CES. Brian Gu Hongdi, vice-chairman and president of Xpeng, suggested it could launch before regulations are in place for city use, but that people could eventually buy one and fly it in areas where the use of aircraft is not regulated.

“The design of our vehicles is not targeted for urban transportation … [which] requires an extensive regulatory approval process,” Gu said. “That’s why we’re targeting a consumer market, for people to first enjoy the experience of flying and then obviously with the regulatory framework in place, we gradually can move towards urban transportation.”