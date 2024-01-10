Can Beethoven, Bach and Mozart help iPhone sales in China? Apple to launch classical music app on mainland amid sluggish demand for its flagship product
- The Apple Music Classical app, which was launched in most markets globally in March last year, will make its mainland debut on January 24
- On the same date, the app will also be available in five other East Asian markets that include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
The Apple Music Classical app, which was launched in most markets globally in March last year, will make its mainland debut on January 24, according to the company’s online China App Store. The app – touted by Apple as the world’s largest classical music catalogue, with more than five million tracks – can now be pre-ordered by iPhone users in the country.
The app’s launch is likely to bolster Apple’s major digital services business in China, which remains the company’s largest market in terms of App Store-related revenue.
China accounted for US$570 billion, or 51 per cent, of the total US$1.1 trillion in billings and sales facilitated by the App Store ecosystem in 2022, according to a study by consulting firm Analysis Group that was published on Apple’s website in May last year.
Apple supplier Foxconn sees sales decline in first quarter of 2024 amid weak demand
The iPhone’s total sales volume last year on the mainland was down 3 per cent from 2022, which translated to a 0.4 per cent decline in Apple’s market share, according to Jefferies. It estimated that rival Huawei saw its mainland market share in the December quarter gain 2 per cent from the previous quarter, and 6 per cent year on year.
Apple is expected to see “even higher revenue pressure” on the mainland in 2024, according to Jefferies.
Cook made two visits to the mainland last year, meeting senior government officials, Chinese developers and Apple’s contract manufacturing partners.