Apple will soon make its classical music app available in mainland China, expanding the US tech giant’s digital services offering in the world’s largest smartphone market where sales of the iPhone are seeing a deepening decline.

The Apple Music Classical app, which was launched in most markets globally in March last year, will make its mainland debut on January 24, according to the company’s online China App Store. The app – touted by Apple as the world’s largest classical music catalogue, with more than five million tracks – can now be pre-ordered by iPhone users in the country.

The app’s launch is likely to bolster Apple’s major digital services business in China, which remains the company’s largest market in terms of App Store-related revenue.

China generated US$570 billion, or 51 per cent, of total billings and sales facilitated by Apple’s App Store ecosystem in 2022, according to a study by consulting firm Analysis Group that was published in May 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse

