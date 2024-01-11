Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall Group pushes new AI tools to boost merchants’ service to consumers in first major move after leadership reshuffle
- The Taobao and Tmall Group’s AI initiative is geared towards helping merchants improve their services and attract new customers
- An AI-upgraded customer service chatbot, Dianxiaomi, is expected to be available to all Taobao and Tmall sellers by June
TTG said AI models would be employed to transform Dianxiaomi, a customer service chatbot, to enhance seller-consumer interaction. That will include tasks such as pre- and post-sales service, data analysis and other online sales activities.
The updated Dianxiaomi, which is currently undergoing tests with a select group of sellers, will be made available to all merchants by June, according to TTG. It said the accuracy rate of Dianxiaomi’s response time has so far improved to 85 per cent.
TTG also vowed to provide “quality merchants” more exposure to consumers, from the homepage to advertised search results, TTG announced at the event.
At the seller’s event in Hangzhou, TTG said internal statistics showed that five-star-rated sellers enjoy a significantly higher repurchase rate than certain 3-star stores on its platform. The repurchase rate at five-star pet supply stores, for example, is about 127 per cent higher than those of 3-star peers.
TTG on Tuesday also said it will launch a new rating system for online shops, focusing on indicators related to consumer services. These indicators include the “rejection rate of refund request” and “platform intervention rate”, which weigh on consumers’ purchasing decisions.