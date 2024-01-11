The Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG) unveiled the new AI features, which are designed to improve services and attract new customers, at its “sellers’ conference” held on Tuesday in Hangzhou , capital of eastern Zhejiang province and home base of South China Morning Post owner Alibaba.

TTG said AI models would be employed to transform Dianxiaomi, a customer service chatbot, to enhance seller-consumer interaction. That will include tasks such as pre- and post-sales service, data analysis and other online sales activities.

The updated Dianxiaomi, which is currently undergoing tests with a select group of sellers, will be made available to all merchants by June, according to TTG. It said the accuracy rate of Dianxiaomi’s response time has so far improved to 85 per cent.

The Tmall app is a popular marketplace for international and major Chinese businesses to sell brand-name goods to domestic consumers. Photo: Shutterstock

TTG also vowed to provide “quality merchants” more exposure to consumers, from the homepage to advertised search results, TTG announced at the event.