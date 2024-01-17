“I’m comfortable. I have no issues with any structure,” Nadella said at a Bloomberg News event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said he had no issue with partner OpenAI’s governance structure, two months after the start-up’s non-profit board temporarily ousted its chief executive without regard to investors’ interests.

OpenAI’s board, charged with protecting the start-up non-profit’s mission to develop powerful artificial intelligence that benefits humanity, ultimately restored Altman days later and now is in the process of filling out its membership.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

“I expect us to make a lot of progress on that in the coming months,” OpenAI CEO Altman said at a later Bloomberg event in Davos. “And then after that, the new board will take a look at the governance structure.”

“We’ll go look at it from all angles,” he said.

Microsoft has now secured a non-voting observer position on the OpenAI board.

Competition authorities in Europe, Britain and reportedly the United States have started looking closely at the Microsoft-OpenAI relationship. Their agreement guarantees the Windows maker large chunks of the start-up’s profits depending on certain conditions, a person briefed on the terms has said.

According to Nadella, the fact that Microsoft does not fully own OpenAI distinguished their deal in a pro-competitive way.

“Partnerships is one avenue of, in fact, having competition,” he said.

Microsoft’s investments in computing power and years-old bet on OpenAI before its ChatGPT fame, Nadella said, were a “highly risky bet” and “not all conventional wisdom”.