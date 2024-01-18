The Taiwanese company’s outlook, while not quite surpassing the most bullish estimates, comes after a years-long slump in tech demand. But signs of a recovery for the chip-making sector have emerged in recent weeks. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimated chip sales increased in November after more than a year of declines.

It reported net income for the fourth quarter of NT$238.7 billion (US$7.6 billion), beating the average analyst estimate. Revenue was US$625.5 billion , TSMC reported earlier, matching the previous holiday quarter and arresting a series of falls.

“Our business has bottomed out on a year-over-year basis, and we expect 2024 to be a healthy growth year for TSMC,” Wei said.

TSMC’s revenue should grow in the low- to mid-20 per cent range this year, he said. That marks a rebound from the modest decline of last year.

“TSMC could lead global chip foundries through 2023-24 industry headwinds, thanks to growing AI chip demand and migration to next-gen process nodes such as N3 in second half of 2023 and N2 by 2025,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum said in a research note.

“Although the smartphone and PC chip market remains stagnant, TSMC’s advanced packaging tech, both 2.5D and 3D, fortifies its position in the contract-chip making market, allowing a potential return to a 53 per cent gross margin following a brief second-half downturn.”

Over the course of 2023, TSMC moderated its capital expenditure plans as the consumer electronics industry grappled with a glut of unsold inventory.

Questions also overshadow mainland China, the world’s largest computing, smartphone, internet and semiconductor market.