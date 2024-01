This article was first published by The Korea Times in a partnership with the South China Morning Post.

A resident of eastern Jiangsu province, 48-year-old Shen Ling used to own a number of Samsung Electronics smartphones in the 2010s, attracted by the devices’ well-designed appearance and popularity among consumers across mainland China.

“It was once an age of glory for Samsung in China, when so many of my friends were using the brand for its high-end market standing,” Shen said. “I also chose to buy a Samsung phone at that time for the same reason.”

“The harm to Samsung’s image was devastating,” Shen said. “It made me unsure if I could trust the quality of its future handsets.” Shen finally decided to switch to a Huawei Technologies smartphone in 2020.

A Hong Kong-based Galaxy Note 7 smartphone user claimed in this Facebook post on September 19, 2016, that the device’s battery exploded when it was being charged. Photo: Facebook