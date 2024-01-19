Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding, has praised the mentality of rural teachers in China and their “belief in the future”, in a message of public support from the increasingly reclusive Chinese billionaire.

In a videotaped speech issued by the Jack Ma Foundation on Thursday, Ma – a former teacher himself – is seen speaking to a group of rural Chinese teachers, expressing his admiration for their efforts to bring out the creativity, curiosity and confidence of students amid challenging conditions in the countryside.

Ma, 59, praises their “sincere passion for education” and their “belief in the future”, according to excerpts of his comments issued by the Foundation.