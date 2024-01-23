ByteDance executive leaves to start cross-border e-commerce venture after Shein, Temu success in US
- Ren Lifeng left ByteDance last year and recently registered Shumei Wanwu with nearly US$140,000 in registered capital
- As other Big Tech executives leave for the booming AI sector, Ren is focusing on cross-border e-commerce after other Chinese-backed apps found success overseas
The new venture from Ren Lifeng, who left ByteDance in the second half of 2023, is called Beijing Shumei Wanwu Technology Co. It was incorporated on January 3 with a registered capital of 1 million yuan (US$139,119), according to company registry information provider Qichacha.
The entrepreneur, who two former ByteDance employees say is known for his easy-going personality, was part of Douyin’s founding team before the short video app launched in 2016. Specialising in content and operations, Ren later headed Xigua Video, another ByteDance product with a focus on medium-length and long-form video.
In 2022, he joined Pico, the now-struggling virtual reality unit that the Beijing-based tech unicorn had acquired a year earlier. Prior to that, Ren worked at Baidu Tieba, a popular online forum owned by China’s leading internet search giant.
Shumei Wanwu has raised funds from IDG and HongShan, the Chinese spin-off of Sequoia Capital, with a valuation of more than US$50 million, according to domestic blog Tech618, an affiliate of Chinese tech media outlet 36Kr.
In addition to Meituan’s Wang, former ByteDance executives Louis Yang Luyu and Wang Jingjin have also joined or established generative AI start-ups.
Yet Ren is entering a different market segment that has seen its own intense growth recently. Chinese-backed cross-border shopping platforms have been taking overseas markets by storm.
China’s cross-border e-commerce grew nearly 11 per cent to 15.7 trillion yuan in 2022. Gross merchandise volume for Chinese cross-border retailers accounted for 37 per cent of the global total that year, making it the largest market for such activity, according to the State Council.