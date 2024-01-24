Exclusive | Jack Ma, Joe Tsai replace SoftBank as Alibaba’s largest shareholders by scooping up tech giant’s tumbling shares in Hong Kong, New York
Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, bought about US$50 million of stock in the fourth quarter, raising his stake beyond the 4.3 per cent reported at the end of 2021, to become the largest single shareholder, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Joe Tsai, who took over Alibaba’s chairmanship from Daniel Zhang on September 10 last year, paid US$151.7 million for 1.957 million Alibaba shares during the last quarter through his family investment vehicle Blue Pool Management, becoming the second-largest shareholder, according to a filing. He owned 1.4 per cent of the company’s shares last year, according to Alibaba’s annual report.
Their aggressive buying amid an 11-per cent plunge in Alibaba’s stock price in the fourth quarter, underscored the two co-founders’ confidence that the tech giant they established in Ma’s flat in Hangzhou 25 years earlier would turn around its fortunes, sources said.
As Alibaba has turned from a poster child of value growth to a proxy of China economic slowdown and unpredictable regulatory risks, investors’ appetite for Alibaba has dropped. It was dethroned by PDD Holdings, a much smaller e-commerce player in China, as the most valued Chinese tech firm listed in the US, promoting soul-searching among Alibaba employees about its problems and prospects.
Ma, who has distanced himself from Alibaba’s day-to-day management, has kept a low profile.
Meanwhile, Tsai has made a comeback to the group and conducted a sweeping restructure of the giant, with the newly appointed CEO Eddie Wu Yongming, also one of the founding members of Alibaba, betting on artificial intelligence and improved service to recharge growth. Tsai is also the chairman of South China Morning Post, a wholly owned unit of Alibaba.