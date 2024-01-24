Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, bought about US$50 million of stock in the fourth quarter, raising his stake beyond the 4.3 per cent reported at the end of 2021, to become the largest single shareholder, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Joe Tsai, who took over Alibaba’s chairmanship from Daniel Zhang on September 10 last year, paid US$151.7 million for 1.957 million Alibaba shares during the last quarter through his family investment vehicle Blue Pool Management, becoming the second-largest shareholder, according to a filing. He owned 1.4 per cent of the company’s shares last year, according to Alibaba’s annual report.

Their aggressive buying amid an 11-per cent plunge in Alibaba’s stock price in the fourth quarter, underscored the two co-founders’ confidence that the tech giant they established in Ma’s flat in Hangzhou 25 years earlier would turn around its fortunes, sources said.

Joe Tsai (left) and Jack Ma during a press conference by Alibaba.com on 7 October 1999. Photo: Anthony Dickson