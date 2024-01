eBay will cut about 1,000 jobs, or 9 per cent of its full-time employees, and reduce work for its outside contractors, saying its staffing and expenses have outpaced growth.

The e-commerce company said it needs to be “more nimble” in the face of a “challenging” economic environment.

“While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business,” the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement.