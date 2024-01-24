Alibaba’s South Asian platform Daraz names new CEO in latest executive reshuffling at the Chinese e-commerce giant
- Lazada Group CEO James Dong will now also lead Daraz Group and build on the two Alibaba subsidiaries’ ‘extensive collaborations and synergies’
- Since undergoing a big corporate overhaul in 2023, Alibaba has made several leadership changes as it fends off competition from Pinduoduo owner PDD
James Dong, who already runs Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group, has been appointed as the platform’s acting CEO, Daraz Group said in a statement on Wednesday. He replaced Daraz founder Bjarke Mikkelsen as head of the company, taking over all his existing duties.
Daraz and Lazada, another Alibaba subsidiary, have long had “extensive collaborations and synergies”, the company said. Dong was installed to “support the long-term healthy development” of Daraz, and to lead the two firms towards “greater mutual learning and collaboration”, according to the company.
Alibaba also owns the South China Morning Post.
Jack Ma, Joe Tsai replace SoftBank as Alibaba’s largest shareholders
The new CEO will work to deepen integration between Daraz and its sister companies, and the move aims to bring the company a “more focused strategy and efficient business model”, Mikkelsen, the founder, said in the company statement.
Dong, 44, took over as Lazada CEO in June 2022 after stints running the company’s Thailand and Vietnam operations. Prior to that, Dong was Alibaba’s head of globalisation strategy and corporate development.
Last month, the e-commerce juggernaut reshuffled the top ranks of its biggest domestic profit earner, Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG), and installed TTG chairman Eddie Wu Yongming as the group’s new CEO.
Alibaba has also been taking more steps to boost its international businesses, as budget shopping platforms Shein and Temu, another PDD brand, rapidly expand.
The company last month injected US$634 million into Lazada, taking the total amount of cash injections to the Singapore-headquartered company to around US$7.4 billion since Alibaba acquired it in 2016.
In the three months ending September, Alibaba’s international operations grew 53 per cent, outstripping growth in China, which has been weighed down by a sluggish economy.
Daraz covers markets totalling more than 450 million people – including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – but it has faced challenges amid a global economic slowdown and sweeping lay-offs in the technology sector. The company in February last year cut 11 per cent of its workforce, affecting about 360 people.