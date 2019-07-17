Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Asia-Pacific, excluding China, continues to lag behind the United States and western Europe in blockchain-related investments. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain

Nearly 70 per cent of companies in Asia-Pacific don’t trust blockchain technology, survey says

  • Respondents to an Ernst & Young poll said they needed to know the risks and benefits of blockchain
Topic |   Blockchain
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 8:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:35am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Asia-Pacific, excluding China, continues to lag behind the United States and western Europe in blockchain-related investments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.