Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A collection of bitcoin tokens are displayed in this picture illustration. Photo: Reuters
Blockchain

Bitcoin tops US$11,000 level as major cryptocurrencies rally amid trade tensions

  • The largest digital currency surged as much as 12 per cent from Friday’s close, trading at US$11,565
Topic |   Bitcoin
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:13pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A collection of bitcoin tokens are displayed in this picture illustration. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gold, the traditional store of value, may have a rival. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

Is bitcoin becoming the new gold as investors seek shelter from trade war in safe havens?

  • Some analysts argue that bitcoin’s role as a store of value is turning it into digital gold, a view shared by Fed chairman Jerome Powell
  • Since late May, the price movements of the cryptocurrency and the precious metal have trended up in tandem amid concerns about global growth
Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 11:37pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gold, the traditional store of value, may have a rival. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.