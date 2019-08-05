A collection of bitcoin tokens are displayed in this picture illustration. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin tops US$11,000 level as major cryptocurrencies rally amid trade tensions
- The largest digital currency surged as much as 12 per cent from Friday’s close, trading at US$11,565
Bitcoin
Gold, the traditional store of value, may have a rival. Photo: Shutterstock
Is bitcoin becoming the new gold as investors seek shelter from trade war in safe havens?
- Some analysts argue that bitcoin’s role as a store of value is turning it into digital gold, a view shared by Fed chairman Jerome Powell
- Since late May, the price movements of the cryptocurrency and the precious metal have trended up in tandem amid concerns about global growth
