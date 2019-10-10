Unicef joins a growing number of aid organisations that have started accepting donations in digital currencies. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Unicef now accepting donations through cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether
- For aid organisations, cryptocurrencies make tracking donations easier, and have the potential to allow donors to see how their money is used
Bitcoin.com buttons are seen displayed on the floor of the Consensus blockchain technology conference in New York, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
After bitcoin’s biggest weekly plunge this year some investors expect it to sink below US$5,000 by the year-end
- Investors were disappointed by the poor reception to the launch of Bakkt, the first US-regulated bitcoin futures exchange operated by ICE
- Although some investors remain pessimistic about the cryptocurrency’s outlook, investors are cautiously stepping into to take advantage of the decline
