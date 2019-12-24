China is expanding the application of blockchain, the digital ledger technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, in cross-border financing. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Blockchain

China to expand blockchain pilot, study FX reforms for cryptocurrency

  • Initiatives are aimed at strengthening China’s integration of financial technology and the foreign exchange market
Topic |   Blockchain
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 7:57pm, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is expanding the application of blockchain, the digital ledger technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, in cross-border financing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE