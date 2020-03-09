Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, dropped as much as 12 per cent on Monday, from Friday’s close, after extending a sell-off begun over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrencies no refuge in market carnage as bitcoin slumps to US$8,000

  • Other major digital currencies – ether, XRP and litecoin – also retreated on Monday
  • Even with the latest sell-off, bitcoin is still up 12 per cent this year
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:44pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Digital currencies