Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, dropped as much as 12 per cent on Monday, from Friday’s close, after extending a sell-off begun over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrencies no refuge in market carnage as bitcoin slumps to US$8,000
- Other major digital currencies – ether, XRP and litecoin – also retreated on Monday
- Even with the latest sell-off, bitcoin is still up 12 per cent this year
