China’s National Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Standardisation Technical Committee will gather researchers and experts from the government, think tanks, universities, supercomputing centres and major hi-tech companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Blockchain

China enlists Huawei, Tencent, Ant Financial in national blockchain committee to set standards

  • The initiative marks a major step forward to achieve mainstream adoption of blockchain technology across China’s industries
  • The committee also includes Baidu, and JD.com
Topic |   Blockchain
SCMP
Sarah Dai in Beijing and Yujie Xue

Updated: 6:10pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s National Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Standardisation Technical Committee will gather researchers and experts from the government, think tanks, universities, supercomputing centres and major hi-tech companies. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE