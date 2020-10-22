Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on January 22, 2020. Photo AFP
Blockchain allowed 17 million people to travel between Guangdong, Macau amid coronavirus pandemic
- Macau and China’s southern Guangdong province have a mutually recognised health code system powered by blockchain
- This allows both sides to validate the health status of travellers without directly exchanging personal data, hence complying with local privacy laws
Topic | Blockchain
Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on January 22, 2020. Photo AFP