JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a business forum in Hong Kong, China, June 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
JD targets deep job cuts as morale sags at Chinese online shopping site
- JD told managers it is looking to reduce headcount across the company, cutting some teams by as much as half
- JD is reneging on some work contracts and offering affected college graduates token compensation
An employee works at a JD.com logistics centre in China. Photo: Reuters
Can you go ‘all in’ as an employee and still have a healthy approach to work? Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com thinks so
- JD.com employee asks on social media if company is implementing ‘995’ work hours
- Social media post reignited debate about the work culture of China’s tech industry
