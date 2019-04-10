Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a business forum in Hong Kong, China, June 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

JD targets deep job cuts as morale sags at Chinese online shopping site

  • JD told managers it is looking to reduce headcount across the company, cutting some teams by as much as half
  • JD is reneging on some work contracts and offering affected college graduates token compensation
Topic |   JD.com
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:49pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:35pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a business forum in Hong Kong, China, June 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An employee works at a JD.com logistics centre in China. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

Can you go ‘all in’ as an employee and still have a healthy approach to work? Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com thinks so

  • JD.com employee asks on social media if company is implementing ‘995’ work hours
  • Social media post reignited debate about the work culture of China’s tech industry
Topic |   JD.com
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 11:47am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee works at a JD.com logistics centre in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.