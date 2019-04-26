Workers at a Tmall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: EPA/EFE
Alibaba’s online mall chief wants to double sales in three years by selling more American cherries and Australian baby formula
- To achieve its goals, Tmall must incubate another 100 new brands that do annual business of 1 billion yuan apiece
Topic | Alibaba
Workers at a Tmall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: EPA/EFE
Areas like chip-making are seen as the backbone of China’s manufacturing industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s e-commerce start-ups lose favour with private equity funds as Beijing-backed chip makers steal their thunder, study finds
- The number of private equity funds targeting China’s e-commerce and internet businesses has fallen dramatically, according to a Bain & Co survey
Topic | China technology
Areas like chip-making are seen as the backbone of China’s manufacturing industry. Photo: Shutterstock