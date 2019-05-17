Alibaba Group Holding reported a 67 per cent year-on-year decline in potentially problematic listings on its platforms in 2018, following the deployment of more sophisticated technology to monitor and intercept copycat and counterfeit merchandise. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba pushes ‘emotion analysis’, other hi-tech systems to fight fake products
- E-commerce giant reports 67 per cent year-on-year decline in suspected fake product listings on its platforms in 2018
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding reported a 67 per cent year-on-year decline in potentially problematic listings on its platforms in 2018, following the deployment of more sophisticated technology to monitor and intercept copycat and counterfeit merchandise. Photo: Xinhua
Daniel Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, talks to the media during the company’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai on November 11, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba projects 500 billion yuan in annual revenue amid escalation in US-China trade war
- Alibaba reported revenue growth of 39 per cent to 376.8 billion yuan in the year ended March
Topic | Alibaba
Daniel Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, talks to the media during the company’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai on November 11, 2018. Photo: Simon Song