Shoppers at a Carrefour store in Beijing. The French retailer’s 210 hypermarkets in China suffered a 0.3 percentage point erosion in market share to 2.8 per cent at the end of the first quarter on year. Photo: AFP
E-Commerce

French retail giant Carrefour leads retreat from China as ‘underdog’ hypermarkets lose dominance

  • The French supermarket’s partial exit underscores the shift underway in shopping patterns in the world’s most populous nation
  • Rise of online retailing has led to erosion of market share for hypermarket operators such as Carrefour, Wal-Mart, and Auchan
Topic |   Retailing
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 6:00am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:08am, 26 Jun, 2019

Shoppers at a Carrefour store in Beijing. The French retailer's 210 hypermarkets in China suffered a 0.3 percentage point erosion in market share to 2.8 per cent at the end of the first quarter on year. Photo: AFP
Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Carrefour sells 80 per cent of its Chinese retail operations to Suning for 4.8 billion yuan

  • Suning shares rise as investors cheer the deal
  • Suning says it plans to use its digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of Carrefour’s 210 hypermarkets nationwide
Topic |   Retailing
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 11:43pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:59am, 24 Jun, 2019

Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
