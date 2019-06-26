Shoppers at a Carrefour store in Beijing. The French retailer’s 210 hypermarkets in China suffered a 0.3 percentage point erosion in market share to 2.8 per cent at the end of the first quarter on year. Photo: AFP
French retail giant Carrefour leads retreat from China as ‘underdog’ hypermarkets lose dominance
- The French supermarket’s partial exit underscores the shift underway in shopping patterns in the world’s most populous nation
- Rise of online retailing has led to erosion of market share for hypermarket operators such as Carrefour, Wal-Mart, and Auchan
Topic | Retailing
Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Carrefour sells 80 per cent of its Chinese retail operations to Suning for 4.8 billion yuan
- Suning shares rise as investors cheer the deal
- Suning says it plans to use its digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of Carrefour’s 210 hypermarkets nationwide
