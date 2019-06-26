Channels

Workers in a TMall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province November 28, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
E-Commerce

Alibaba ramps up global e-commerce expansion with launch of English Tmall portal

  • Tmall Global also plans to introduce other foreign-language sites, including Spanish, Japanese and Korean
Topic |   Alibaba
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 5:36pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 26 Jun, 2019


Workers at a JD.com distribution centre process goods set for delivery during the 618 shopping festival. Photo: Xinhua
Big Tech

Chinese consumers buy more domestic brands in midyear 618 shopping festival as trade war rages on

  • The 618 festival in June and the bigger Singles’ Day shopping event in November help measure retail health in China
Topic |   Ecommerce
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Zen Soo  

Published: 5:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:13pm, 20 Jun, 2019


