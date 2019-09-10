Channels

Daniel Zhang Yong, Alibaba Group Holding executive chairman and chief executive, speaks at the company's 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Hangzhou. Photo: Handout
E-Commerce

Alibaba marks 20-year milestone with pledge to push forward global e-commerce expansion

  • About 60,000 Alibaba staff and guests gathered to celebrate the e-commerce giant 20-year milestone in its home city of Hangzhou
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 11:41pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma, who will be 55 this year, is considered young to be stepping away from the company he helped build. Photo: AFP
Tech leaders and founders

Will the house that Jack Ma built be safe into the next century as Alibaba chief bids adieu?

  • Ma’s departure from the executive chairman role coincides with Alibaba’s 20th anniversary and signals transition to a new era
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 6:51am, 10 Sep, 2019

