Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of Lazada Group, last year invested US$2 billion in the Singapore-based company to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

Lazada says it is e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia with 50 million buyers

  • The company leads the competition in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines in terms of monthly active users
Topic |   Ecommerce
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of Lazada Group, last year invested US$2 billion in the Singapore-based company to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.