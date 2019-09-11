Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of Lazada Group, last year invested US$2 billion in the Singapore-based company to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters
Lazada says it is e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia with 50 million buyers
- The company leads the competition in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines in terms of monthly active users
Topic | Ecommerce
