Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jakarta-based e-commerce unicorn Tokopedia operates Indonesia's largest online retail marketplace. Photo: Handout
E-Commerce

Indonesian e-commerce unicorn Tokopedia to build ‘super ecosystem’ after Bridestory acquisition

  • Tokopedia is expected to help drive Bridestory’s expansion in the country’s vast weddings industry
Topic |   Ecommerce
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 9:45am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jakarta-based e-commerce unicorn Tokopedia operates Indonesia's largest online retail marketplace. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesia is also working with Gojek and Grab to accelerate a safe and integrated transport system through a smart mobility program. Photo: AP
E-Commerce

Tokopedia, Gojek, and Grab partner with Jakarta’s government to accelerate smart city development

  • Tokopedia will train SMEs to prepare them to compete and contribute to the economy in the digital age
Topic |   Apps
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesia is also working with Gojek and Grab to accelerate a safe and integrated transport system through a smart mobility program. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.