Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

GGV Capital is backing start-ups that serve the tiny, family-run businesses known as kiranas. With their personalised service, kiranas usually offer doorstep delivery and interest-free credit. Photo: SCMP
E-Commerce

Top tech investor GGV bets India corner shops can fight Amazon

  • As much as 20 per cent of the US$1.9 billion fund raised by the venture capital firm last year will be allocated to India as well as Southeast Asia
Topic |   Ecommerce
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:56am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

GGV Capital is backing start-ups that serve the tiny, family-run businesses known as kiranas. With their personalised service, kiranas usually offer doorstep delivery and interest-free credit. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.