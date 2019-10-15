Jack Ma, founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, speaks next to Forbes Media chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes, left, during the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on October 15. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Alibaba’s Jack Ma hopes to empower entrepreneurs in Africa
- The founder of Alibaba said efforts to help African entrepreneurs may help discover the next Jack Ma, Bill Gates or Warren Buffett
Topic | Jack Ma
Alibaba founder Jack Ma has led an extravagant life, and in 2017 starred in a kung fu film with Jet Li which the company produced.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s 6 most extravagant moments – including starring in a kung fu film with Jet Li
From officiating employee weddings to performing Michael Jackson dances on stage, Jack Ma has led a colourful and unpredictable life
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
