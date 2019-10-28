Popular American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will join other celebrities, from Chinese singer G E M to Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa, next month in Shanghai to promote Alibaba Group Holding’s Singles’ Day campaign this year. Photo: AP
Pop superstar Taylor Swift helps Alibaba plug Singles’ Day, the world’s biggest shopping spree
- Swift is the highest-profile act to feature at Alibaba’s November 11 retail extravaganza since its inception more than a decade ago
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, makes a speech after the 2018 Singles’ Day shopping festival, which saw gross merchandise value reach a new record of 213.5 billion yuan. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba sets sight on attracting 500 million customers around the world to shop online on 2019 Singles’ Day this November 11
- The company is hoping to attract an additional 100 million consumers based on its analysis of data and consumer behaviour, but declines to provide targeted sales value
- More than 200,000 brands will be taking part in the shopping extravaganza and over 1 million new products will be on sale
