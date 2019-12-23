JD.com sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com’s logistics unit planning potential overseas IPO that could raise US$8-10 billion: sources

  • JD Logistics has held early discussions with banks over the potential overseas IPO that could raise US$8 billion to US$10 billion, according to sources
  • JD.com’s logistics unit is said to be targeting a valuation of at least US$30 billion
Reuters

Updated: 5:57pm, 23 Dec, 2019

