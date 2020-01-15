The rise in online advertising on video sites comes at a time of growth for the short video industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Short video is now more attractive than news sites for online advertisers in China
- Video sites drew in more online advertising revenue than news platforms in China last year, according to a recent report
- But e-commerce and search engine sites raked in the most money from online advertising
Topic | TikTok app
The rise in online advertising on video sites comes at a time of growth for the short video industry. Photo: Shutterstock